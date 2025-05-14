Fidelis Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 4:48 PM

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $658.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $652.5 million.

