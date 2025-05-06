Ferrari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $433.4 million.…

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $433.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maranello, Italy-based company said it had profit of $2.42.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

