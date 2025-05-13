Fathom Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period.

