Farmer Mac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.7 million. The…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.7 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.19 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $384.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $96.8 million.

Farmer Mac shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.