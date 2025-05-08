Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period.

