Fabrinet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported profit of $81.3…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported profit of $81.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $2.52 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $871.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $857.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.55 to $2.70.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $860 million to $900 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.