EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.2 million in its first quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.5 million.

