Exponent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported earnings of $26.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $137.4 million.

