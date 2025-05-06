Expeditors International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $203.8 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

