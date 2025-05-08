Expedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $200 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $200 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

