EXp World Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $954.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPI

