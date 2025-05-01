Exelon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $908 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $908 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $6.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.45 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.74 per share.

