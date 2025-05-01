Exact Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.2 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $706.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $689.4 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion.

