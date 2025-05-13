Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

