Evolent Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $483.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461.7 million.

Evolent Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion.

