Evertec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $228.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.1 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $903 million to $911 million.

