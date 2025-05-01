Eversource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $550.8 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.50.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.67 to $4.82 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES

