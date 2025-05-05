EverQuote: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $166.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $160 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.