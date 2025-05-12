Everi Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Monday reported profit of $3.9 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Monday reported profit of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $181.3 million in the period.

