EverCommerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $142.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $144.5 million to $147.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $581 million to $601 million.

