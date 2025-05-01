Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $159 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

Estee Lauder expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.