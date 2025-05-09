Essent Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $175.4…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $175.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.69.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $317.6 million in the period.

