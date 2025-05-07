Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $265.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.72.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.