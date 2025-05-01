Esab: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $67.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $678.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $646.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $630.6 million.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESAB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.