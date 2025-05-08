Equinox Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $75.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $423.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.