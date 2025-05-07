EPR Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — EPR Properties (EPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — EPR Properties (EPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $92.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.19 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $59.8 million, or 78 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Kansas City, Missouri, posted revenue of $175 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $146.4 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.