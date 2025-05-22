Live Radio
EPlus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 22, 2025, 4:30 PM

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Thursday reported net income of $25.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.11 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

