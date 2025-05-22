EPlus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Thursday reported net income of $25.2 million in…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Thursday reported net income of $25.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.11 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

