Epam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $73.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.56 to $2.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $10.95 per share.

