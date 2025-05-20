Envirotech Vehicles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 18 cents per share.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $590,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $591,000.

