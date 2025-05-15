Enthusiast Gaming: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The digital media company posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period.

