Entegris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $62.9 million. The…

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $773.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $789 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $735 million to $775 million for the fiscal second quarter.

