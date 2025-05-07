Enhabit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.8 million in its first quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.8 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $259.9 million in the period.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 51 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion.

