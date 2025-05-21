EnerSys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $96.5 million. The…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $96.5 million.

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $974.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $363.7 million, or $8.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.03 to $2.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $830 million to $870 million for the fiscal first quarter.

