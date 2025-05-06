Energy Transfer LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.32 billion. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.32 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $21.02 billion in the period.

