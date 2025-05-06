Energizer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $28.3…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $662.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 65 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

