Enbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $12.89 billion in the period.

