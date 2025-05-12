Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $22.6 million…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $14.9 million in the period.

