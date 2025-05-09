Empresa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Friday reported…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Friday reported profit of $34 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The electric power distributor posted revenue of $605.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.