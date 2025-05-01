Employers Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.8 million in…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $202.6 million in the period.

