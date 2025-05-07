Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $485…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $485 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.52.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.05 per share.

