Emergent Biosolutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $68 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $222.2 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $850 million.

