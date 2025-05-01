Emerald Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The company posted revenue of $147.7 million in the period.

Emerald Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $460 million.

