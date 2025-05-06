Embraer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reported profit of $73.4 million in its…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reported profit of $73.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 40 cents.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Embraer expects full-year revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERJ

