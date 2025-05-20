Ellington Credit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Credit Company (EARN) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Credit Company (EARN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its first quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EARN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EARN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.