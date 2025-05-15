Eletrobras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) on Thursday reported a loss…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rio De Janeiro-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.