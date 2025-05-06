Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $254 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.8 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.36 billion.

