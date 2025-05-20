Live Radio
Elbit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2025, 5:07 AM

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $107.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.57 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

