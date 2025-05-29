Elastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $388.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $108.1 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $396 million to $398 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.24 to $2.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTC

