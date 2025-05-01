El Pollo Loco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $119.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.5 million.

