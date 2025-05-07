EHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $113.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

